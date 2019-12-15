Capital Girls Hockey Wins First Game

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals girls hockey team put it together on Saturday as they recorded an 8-3 win over the Huron All Stars at the EXPO Center for their first league win of the season. The Capitals scored 2 goals in the first period to take a 2-0 lead and were up 6-2 after 2 intermissions. They added two more in the third. Jessa McTighe and Olivia Swenson each scored hat tricks for the Governor girls while Brylee Kafka and Jenna Keyser also found the net as the Capitals improve to 1-2-0 in league play. McTighe also added 2 assists on goals The Capitals outshot the All Stars 31-28 in the contest with Capitals goaltender Abigail Stewart-Fromm turning aside 25 shots on goal. Oahe returns to the ice later today when they face the Brookings Rangers in Brookings for a 2 pm face off.