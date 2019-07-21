Capital City Team Facing Elimination at State Little League Tournament

RAPID city, S.D. -Canyon Lake of Rapid City downed Capital City 7-2 Saturday at Collins Field to move into the championship game of the South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament. Saturday’s outcomes at the tournament set up a rematch of first-round opponents in the lone game of the day today. Brandon Valley will again play Capital City, with the first pitch scheduled for 1 p.m. central time in an elimination game. Capital City beat Brandon Valley 10-2 in the opening game of the tournament.