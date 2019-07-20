Capital City All Stars Win at State Little League Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Capital City starter Dawson Goetz was solid on the mound and Pierre jumped on Brandon Valley for six runs in the first two innings enroute to a 10-2 win in the opening game of the South Dakota State Little League tournament in Rapid City. Goetz didn’t give up a hit until the third inning and pitched 4-1/3 innings of one-hit ball before exiting when he reached his maximum pitch count. Sawyer Sonnonschien, Carter Sanderson and Lincoln Houska scored two runs each for Capital City who will play the Canyon Lake All Stars from Rapid City in a second round matchup later today.