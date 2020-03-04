Capital Bantam A Squad Captures Consolation Champion Title at State Tournament

PIERRE, S.D. – The Oahe Capitals went into the Bantam A State Tournament in Rapid City last weekend with the #5 Seed and came out Consolation Champions. The Capitals faced off on Friday morning against #4 seeded Brookings Rangers and fell behind early and never recovered as they were beaten 8-1. Keller Herman scored the lone goal off an assist by Jarron Beck and Grayson Hunsley. In Saturday’s consolation round game with Huron, Nick Gray got two short handed goals within 10 seconds of each other giving the Capitals a 5-3 victory. Gray had a hat trick in the game as he also scored a goal in the second period. Carter Sanderson also had a pair of goals for the Capitals in the win. In the consolation championship game the Capitals held on for a 6-4 win over the Mitchell Marlins as Carter Sanderson had a goal and an assist for the Capitals while Carter Gordon, Herman and a pair of goals by Barrett Schweitzer provided the season ending win. The Capitals had 103 shots on goal for the three game state tournament and Goalie Spencer Anderson had 52 saves on the weekend.

(Courtesy Photo:

Font Row (left to Right) Spencer Anderson

Second row – Corbin Beastrom, Devin Dodson, Carter Sanderson, Barret Schweitzer, Keller Herman

Third Row – Nick Marso, Matt Pease, Carter Gordon, Nick Gray, Grayson Hunsley, Jayce Anderson, Jarron Beck, Jordan Heckenlaible)