Capital Area United Way ups goal by about $21,000; Becks to lead the effort

People of all ages enjoyed a carnival atmosphere yesterday (Thurs.) evening in Steamboat Park in Pierre as the Capital Area United Way kicked off its 2019-20 fundraising efforts.

This year’s campaign chairs are Jami and Steve Beck.

Jami announced this year’s goal is $621,100– around $21,000 more than last year’s goal.

Along with financial contributions, Beck says there are other ways to donate to the Capital Area United Way.

The Capital Area United Way helps support 50 programs and services offered through 20 local United Way funded agencies in Stanley and Hughes Counties.

For more information, go to www.capareaunitedway.org, check out the Capital Area United Way Facebook page or contact the office at 605-224-9229.