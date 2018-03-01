Capital Area United Way Reaches Fundraising Goal

The Capital Area United Way has reached its 2017-2018 fundraising goal.

Executive director Christina Oey says funds raised during the “Be Someone’s Hero” campaign will help support over 50 programs in 20 nonprofit partner agencies in Hughes and Stanley counties.

The 2017-2018 “Be Someone’s Hero” campaign was co-chaired by Ann and Michael Shoup.

“We absolutely had no doubt this community would pull together to make the campaign a success. When members of our communities have the resources they need to succeed, the Capital Area is a better place because of it. We can’t express how humbled we are to be a part of this area and to raise a family in a giving community like this” said Ann and Michael.

The organizations supported by the Capital Area United Way include American Red Cross, Capital Area Counseling (Boys and Girls Club and Teen Court), Central SD Child Assessment Center, Community & Youth Involved Center, Feeding South Dakota, Girls Scouts-Dakota Horizons, Missouri Shores, Oahe Child Development Center, Oahe Inc., Oahe YMCA, Pierre Area Referral Service, Central SD RSVP, Sioux Council Boy Scouts, SD Discovery Center, Southeast Community Center, The Right Turn, Urban Indian Health and Western Resources for Independent Living.