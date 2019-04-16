Tuesday, April 16, 2019
Latest:
News 

Capital Area United Way reaches 95% of fundraising goal

Jody Heemstra

The Capital Area United Way wrapped up its 2018-19 fundraising campaign with a recognition and awards banquet yesterday (Mon.) in Fort Pierre.

Executive director Ashlee Rathbun says this year’s fundraising goal was a little over $600-thousand dollars.

 

The 2018-19 fundraising theme was “Raise your hand.” The campaign co-chairs were Twyla and Dr. Ken Bartholomew.

The Capital Area United Way funded the South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline Center in Hughes and Stanley counties. Rathbun says the service has helped over 300 people.

 

The 2-1-1 Helpline Center partners with community organizations to help connect people in need to local resources. The 2-1-1 Helpline Center, also used in other parts of the state, has a list of service providers in Hughes and Stanley counties who can assist people in need.

Among those recognized were:

  • Alexis de Tocqueville recognition– Scott and Julia Jones, Jim and Susan Mollison and Gary and Connie Grittner
  • Supper of the Year– Delta Dental
  • Spirit of United Way business– Ferding Electric
  • Spirit of United Way individuals– Heather Perry and Gary and Connie Grittner

     

  • Spirit of United Way agency– South Dakota Department of Social Services
  • Spirit of United Way partner agency– The Right Turn

  • Exceptional Participation Award– First National Bank

  • Unsung Hero awards– Twyla Bartholomew and Jami Beck
  • Peter de Hueck Award– South Dakota Department of Tourism
  • LIVE UNITED Award– Butler Machinery

  • Special recognition– the special events committee and Eric Raveling

To donate, go to https://www.capareaunitedway.org/partneragencies/.