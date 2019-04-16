Capital Area United Way reaches 95% of fundraising goal

The Capital Area United Way wrapped up its 2018-19 fundraising campaign with a recognition and awards banquet yesterday (Mon.) in Fort Pierre.

Executive director Ashlee Rathbun says this year’s fundraising goal was a little over $600-thousand dollars.

The 2018-19 fundraising theme was “Raise your hand.” The campaign co-chairs were Twyla and Dr. Ken Bartholomew.

The Capital Area United Way funded the South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline Center in Hughes and Stanley counties. Rathbun says the service has helped over 300 people.

The 2-1-1 Helpline Center partners with community organizations to help connect people in need to local resources. The 2-1-1 Helpline Center, also used in other parts of the state, has a list of service providers in Hughes and Stanley counties who can assist people in need.

Among those recognized were:

Alexis de Tocqueville recognition– Scott and Julia Jones, Jim and Susan Mollison and Gary and Connie Grittner

Supper of the Year– Delta Dental

Spirit of United Way business– Ferding Electric

Spirit of United Way individuals– Heather Perry and Gary and Connie Grittner

Spirit of United Way agency– South Dakota Department of Social Services

Spirit of United Way partner agency– The Right Turn

Exceptional Participation Award– First National Bank

Unsung Hero awards– Twyla Bartholomew and Jami Beck

Peter de Hueck Award– South Dakota Department of Tourism

LIVE UNITED Award– Butler Machinery

Special recognition– the special events committee and Eric Raveling

To donate, go to https://www.capareaunitedway.org/partneragencies/.