Capital Area United Way reaches 95% of fundraising goal
The Capital Area United Way wrapped up its 2018-19 fundraising campaign with a recognition and awards banquet yesterday (Mon.) in Fort Pierre.
Executive director Ashlee Rathbun says this year’s fundraising goal was a little over $600-thousand dollars.
The 2018-19 fundraising theme was “Raise your hand.” The campaign co-chairs were Twyla and Dr. Ken Bartholomew.
The Capital Area United Way funded the South Dakota 2-1-1 Helpline Center in Hughes and Stanley counties. Rathbun says the service has helped over 300 people.
The 2-1-1 Helpline Center partners with community organizations to help connect people in need to local resources. The 2-1-1 Helpline Center, also used in other parts of the state, has a list of service providers in Hughes and Stanley counties who can assist people in need.
Among those recognized were:
- Alexis de Tocqueville recognition– Scott and Julia Jones, Jim and Susan Mollison and Gary and Connie Grittner
- Supper of the Year– Delta Dental
- Spirit of United Way business– Ferding Electric
- Spirit of United Way individuals– Heather Perry and Gary and Connie Grittner
- Spirit of United Way agency– South Dakota Department of Social Services
- Spirit of United Way partner agency– The Right Turn
- Exceptional Participation Award– First National Bank
- Unsung Hero awards– Twyla Bartholomew and Jami Beck
- Peter de Hueck Award– South Dakota Department of Tourism
- LIVE UNITED Award– Butler Machinery
- Special recognition– the special events committee and Eric Raveling
To donate, go to https://www.capareaunitedway.org/partneragencies/.