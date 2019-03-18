Capital Area United Way making push to meet goal

The Capital Area United Way campaign is about $49,000 short of reaching the campaign goal by March 31. In an effort to help raise funds so partner agencies don’t have to cut back on services, a Battle of the Bands fundraiser will be held Thursday, March 28 from 6-9pm at the Fieldhouse in Pierre.

The contest is between the Homestretch Band and The Sidehackers. $25 for 1 vote or get 5 votes for $100.

How to vote:

$25 for 1 vote or get 5 votes for $100. You can also purchase tickets at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce from the Capital Area United Way Staff.

You can vote online at www.capareaunitedway.org.

Text:

Homestretch to 41444-to vote for the Homestretch Band.

Sidehackers to 41444-to vote for the The Sidehackers Band.