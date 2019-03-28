Capital Area United Way hopes to reach fundraising goal through Battle of the Bands tonight

In an effort to reach this year’s fundraising goal, the Capital Area United Way is holding a Battle of the Bands fundraiser this evening (March 28) from 6-9pm at the Fieldhouse in Pierre.

Executive director Ashlee Rathbun says the contest is between the Homestretch Band and The Sidehackers.

You don’t have to be at the event to vote.

Rathbun says they want to reach the fundraising goal so the Capital Area United Way and its partner agencies don’t have to cut back on services during the coming year.

How to vote: