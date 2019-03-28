Capital Area United Way hopes to reach fundraising goal through Battle of the Bands tonight
In an effort to reach this year’s fundraising goal, the Capital Area United Way is holding a Battle of the Bands fundraiser this evening (March 28) from 6-9pm at the Fieldhouse in Pierre.
Executive director Ashlee Rathbun says the contest is between the Homestretch Band and The Sidehackers.
You don’t have to be at the event to vote.
Rathbun says they want to reach the fundraising goal so the Capital Area United Way and its partner agencies don’t have to cut back on services during the coming year.
How to vote:
- $25 for 1 vote or get 5 votes for $100. You can also purchase tickets at the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce from the Capital Area United Way Staff.
- You can vote online at www.capareaunitedway.org.
- Text:
Homestretch to 41444-to vote for the Homestretch Band.
Sidehackers to 41444-to vote for the The Sidehackers Band.