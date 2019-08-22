Capital Area United Way family fun campaign kickoff tonight

The Capital Area United Way will kick off its 2019-20 campaign in a new way from 5-7:30 this evening (Aug. 22) at the Steamboat Park Amphitheater in Pierre.

United Way Executive Director Ashlee Rathbun says festivities will include music, food trucks, peddle car races, t-shirt decorating, free root beer floats and many other family fun activities. She’ll also announce this year’s campaign chairs and fundraising goal.

There is no cost to attend and no cost for any of the activities, the only cost is what you decide to buy at the food trucks.

For more information, check out the Capital Area United Way Facebook page or contact the United Way office at 605-224-9229.

The Capital Area United Way helps support 50 programs and services offered through 20 local United Way funded agencies.

Through a strong volunteer system, United Way brings together business, government, and committed people to address local health and human service needs in Hughes and Stanley counties. For more information, go to www.capareaunitedway.org.