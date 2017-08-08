Capital Area United Way Campaign Kickoff Event August 15th 2017

PIERRE SD – The Capital Area United Way kicks off its 2017-2018 “Be Someone’s Hero” campaign at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, August 15 at Capital University Center in Pierre. Executive Director Christina Oey was in studio to talk with KGFX Morning Show Host Scott Lane on “People in the Neighborhood” about the event that is scheduled for Tuesday.

The Capital Area United Way fights for the health, education, and financial stability of every person in Hughes and Stanley counties. The money raised here stays here to support vital community programs including the Imagination Library, Girls on the Run, Project H.E.R.O and Say Yes to the Dance. The Capital Area United Way also has 21 nonprofit Partner Agencies that address critical community health and human care needs.