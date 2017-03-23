Capital Area United Way Awards Luncheon Held March 22nd

PIERRE SD – The Capital Area United Way held an awards ceremony and luncheon at View 34 in Pierre on Wed. March 22nd recognizing local supporters of the United Way Campaign for their efforts and to celebrate reaching the years goal along with recognizing board members and officers:
2016-2017 Board President: Twyla Bartholomew
2016-2017 Campaign Co-Chairs: Shawn & Stephanie Lyons
Supporter of the Year: BankWest
Spirit of United Way Business: First Dakota National Bank
Spirit of United Way Individual: Summer Sporrer
Spirit of United Way Individual: Rachel Hearn
Spirit of United Way Individual: Dr. Pat Anderson
Spirit of United Way State Agency: SD Department of Labor & Regulation
Spirit of United Way Partner Agency: Capital Area Counseling Service
Exceptional Participation Award: SD Bureau of Human Resources
Unsung Hero Award: Students of Georgia Morse Middle School
Unsung Hero Award: Kirsten Jasper
Unsung Hero Award: Linda Taylor
Peter de Hueck Award: Cultural Heritage Center
LIVE UNITED Award: Delta Dental
Special recognition: Thomsen Family for their legacy gift to the Capital Area United Way
Alexis de Tocqueville Recognition: Scott & Julia Jones
Alexis de Tocqueville Recognition: Jim & Susan Mollison
Courtesy Photo: Supporter of the Year: BankWest
Courtesy Photo: LIVE UNITED Award: Delta Dental
Executive Director of the Capital Area United Way Christina Oey said the fundraising goal was achieved in February 2017 and spoke about the “United We Can Grant” that will serve underserved communities or individuals. Missouri Shores, Community Youth Involved Center and Southeast Pierre Community Center recieved funds from the United We Can Grant in the first round of awarding.
Attorney General Marty Jackley was in attendance and Oey said Jackley has always been supportive of the United way and its campaigns.
Log on to the Capital Area United Way for more information on the “United We Can Grant” http://www.capareaunitedway.org/unitedwecan
