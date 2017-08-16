Capital Area United Way Announces Campaign Chairs & Goal

PIERRE SD – The Capital Area United Way kicked of it’s 2017-2018 Campaign last night at the Capital University Center in Pierre.



The Capital Area United Way has named Ann and Michael Shoup as their 2017-2018 Campaign Co-Chairs. As co-chairs, they will lead the fundraising efforts of the 2017-2018 “Be Someone’s Hero” campaign, and help the United Way reach its campaign goal.

“We are volunteering as Campaign Chairs because we know personally how the money raised here, stays here,” said Ann and Michael Shoup. “We’ve seen firsthand the good that United Way donations do through our son Nathan at the Boys and Girls Club, coaching Girls on the Run, and both of our kids being on The Imagination Library.”

(Photo Courtesy of United Way)



Ann and Michael Shoup are long-time supporters of the Capital Area United Way. Ann

volunteered as a member of the Capital Area United Way Board of Directors for six years, and continues to serve as a volunteer on the United Way Allocations Committee and as an

Employee Campaign Coordinator. Michael is a proud member of the Capital Area United Way Heart Club and spends his spare time volunteering with youth in the community. Together, they own Oahe Pawn.



The Capital Area United Way’s fundraising goal for 2017-2018 is $610,000, which is a historic goal for the organization. Funds raised during the campaign will support 21 nonprofit Partner Agencies and the United Way’s own Community Impact programs.