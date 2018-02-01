Capital Area Counseling launches final push to raise $500K for new facility

Capital Area Counseling is launching the final phase of its “Building Better Tomorrows” capital campaign to raise the final $500-thousand needed to build a new integrated mental healthcare facility.

CEO of Capital Area Counseling Services Dennis Pfrimmer says staff and the board of directors have been working to put a plan in place to meet the growing mental health needs in Pierre and around the region, while also addressing the need to bring all of their staff and resources under one roof to provide clients fully integrated care and services.

Pfrimmer says CAC has been available to help people for the past 50 years. He says whether someone was struggling with addiction, thoughts of suicide or other mental health issues, CAC has been there to help thousands get the help they needed when they needed it most.

CAC’s capital campaign runs for the next six weeks. For information or to donate, go to CACSnet.org or call 224-5811.