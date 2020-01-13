Canton Tops Dakota Grappler Class B Team and Dual Ratings

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Canton continues to top the ratings in Class B wrestling in the latest poll released by dakotagrappler.com. Canton has 205 points to outdistance runner up Winner with 120. McCook Central–Montrose has 100 points and is ranked third. Burke-Gregory and Wagner round out the top 5 in the rankings. Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes and Philip are tied for 6th with Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon rated 8th. Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney is 9th and there is a tie for 10th between Custer and Redfield Area to round out the top 10. In the dual team rating based on South Dakota High School Activities Association power points, Canton is number 1 followed by Custer. Kimball-White Lake-Platte-Geddes is tied withWinner for 3rd in the dual ratings followed by McCook Central-Montrose at number 5. Redfield, Bennett County, Parker, Lyman and Lead-Deadwood round out the top 10. For all of the ratings, Class B Dyanmite Dozen and individual ratings log onto the Dakota Grapper website www.dakotagrappler.com.