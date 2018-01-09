Canton Tops Class B Wrestling Ratings from Dakota Grappler Website

YANKTON, S.D. – Canton continues to top the Class B Wrestling Ratings this week from the Dakota Grappler website (www.dakotagrappler.com) Canton and Mobridge-Pollock are rated 1-2 once again this week. Winner Area is rated third followed by Philip Area and Howard to round out the top 5. Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon is rated 6th with Refield-Doland and Wagner tied for 7th. Clark-Willow Lake and Faulkton are rated 9th and 10th. McCoy Peterson continues to be the top rated wrestler in Class B in the state at 120 lbs. Stanley County’s Luke Henninger is rated 4th individually at 126 and is the only Buffalo wrestlers rated individually this week. Philip has a total of 5 wrestlers rated individually while Potter County has a two rated wrestlers, Chayce Rausch is 11th at 152 lbs. and Preston Worth is rated 8th at 220 lbs. Jacob Steger of Mobridge-Pollock is rated 4th at 113 lbs. Jayden Schilling is 3rd at 132 lbs. Tuscon Freeman is rated 4th at 145 lbs. Isaac Olson is 6th at 152 lbs. Nathan Bauer is second rated at 170 lbs. Stone Jensen is 4th at 182 lbs. Jason Gerry 7th at 195 lbs. and Carson Keller is rated 7th at 285 lbs.