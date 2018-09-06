Cane, Not Gun Likely Source of “Shots” Sound at Aberdeen Hospital This Morning

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Authorities say no gun has been found in what police earlier said was a shooting at Sanford Aberdeen Medical Center.

Aberdeen police say officers responded to a report of an active shooter in the hospital shortly after 9 a.m. Thursday. Capt. Eric Duven says medical staff reported hearing three shots fired in a patient’s room. Police now say no gun was found in the patient room and that the staff likely heard the suspect banging on something repeatedly, not gunfire. Staff say the man was being belligerent with them prior to the incident. The man was arrested.

One officer was injured while taking the 54-year-old Webster man into custody.

Photo credit: Hub City Radio, Aberdeen