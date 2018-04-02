Candidate Order Set for June Primary Ballot in SD

The order state and federal candidates will appear on the June 5 primary election ballot in South Dakota was determined this morning (Mon.) in the Secretary of State’s Office.

Deputy Secretary of State of Election Services Kea Warne told DRG news and farm state law requires the Secretary of State’s Office to do a drawing.

Warne says candidates for the state constitutional offices will be determined by upcoming party conventions.

The six constitutional offices in South Dakota are Secretary of State, Attorney General, Public Utilities Commissioners, Auditor, Treasurer and Commissioner of School and Public Lands.

You can see the candidate list on the Secretary of State’s website.