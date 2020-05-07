UNDATED (AP)- Can COVID-19 survive on my phone? Yes. That’s why a daily wipe down of “high-touch” surfaces like phones, keyboards and tablet computers is recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some scientific tests show the virus can live on plastic or stainless steel for two to three days. Before cleaning your phone, turn it off and unplug it from cables. Tech companies say you should avoid getting moisture inside the phone, so don’t spray or put it directly into cleaning solutions. You can use disinfectant wipes, or anything with 70 percent alcohol, to clean it.