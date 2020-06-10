Camper gets minor damage after grazing Pierre train bridge

A camper has what looks like minor damage to its front air fan unit after scraping underneath the train bridge along a major route of travel in Pierre this (Wed.) morning.

A pickup with California license plates was pulling the camper and a boat northbound when when the incident happened. This is the first camper to have a run in with Pierre’s infamous train bridge this year. There was no damage to the bridge. Further details will be released by the Pierre Police Department.

Last month (May), two different semis hit the bridge within a week of each other.