The two seats in the Campbell County Commission have been filled.

In one race, Independent Robert Shadwell takes the commission seat with 62% (73) of the votes over his Republican candidate Steve Dupper, with 38% (45) of the votes.

In the other race, republican Lynn Deibert takes the other commission seat over her independent opponent John Troyer.

Lynn Deibert takes 75% (120) of the votes.

John Troyer takes 25% (39) of the votes.