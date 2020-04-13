Calista Nystrom 1924 – 2020

GETTYSBURG, SD – Calista Nystrom, 95, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Avera Oahe Manor, Gettysburg.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, memorial services will be held later in the summer.

Calista Ruckle was born August 13, 1924, in Pierre, SD to William and Louella (Lange) Ruckle. She was raised on the Ruckle farm by Onida until she was 12 years old. The family then moved to the Hoover place on old Hwy 83. The family settled in Onida where Calista attended and graduated from high school.

On September 1, 1948 she was united in marriage to Thomas Nystrom. They moved to the Nystrom farm east of Agar. They raised their family there and after the death of Thomas in 1982, Calista moved into Gettysburg.

Prior to Calista’s marriage to Thomas, she along with her best friend Avis, worked at United Airlines for about five years. When she returned, she went to work for the bank in Onida. After her marriage to Thomas, Calista worked at the farm raising their six kids. Once she relocated to Gettysburg she went to work for White’s Jewelry.

Calista was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she was very active in the altar society. She also enjoyed making prayer shawls and was a member of the Grey Ladies and the Medicine Rock Senior Center. In her spare time, she could be found gardening, painting, reading, traveling, or making rag rugs. Calista also loved finding a rock and seeing an animal, flower or something else. She would then paint that rock to fit her vision.

Calista’s life will be cherished by her children: Joan (Gary) Neemann, Pisgah Forest, NC, Mark (Jody) Nystrom, Agar, Jane Mitchell, Medina, OH, Bruce (Susan) Nystrom, Sioux Falls, Kevin Nystrom, New York, NY, and Matthew Nystrom, Huber Heights, OH; 11 grandchildren: Jason (Megan) Nystrom, Wasilla, AK, Damion (Mandy) Nystrom, West Fargo, ND, Shannon (Derek) Grossman, Buffalo, MN, Taylor Nystrom, Agar, SD, Thomas (Jessica) Mitchell, Phelps, NY, Allison Mitchell, Brunswick, OH, Michael (Chelsea) Mitchell, Plantation, FL, Kristi (Joel) Catlin, Pierre, SD, Heather (Paul) Klinger, Rochester, MN, Amanda (Dustin) Van Balen, Pierre, SD, and Sydney Nystrom, Miamisburg, OH; 18 great grandchildren: Madalyn and Mackenzie, Whitney and Nickolas, Quinn, Grady, Grant, Kendall and Luke, Brockton and Elaina, Ariana, Jase, Olivia and Addison, Chayce, Aiden, and Jakob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; parents: William and Louella Ruckle; sister, Dorothy; sons-in-law: Craig Mitchell and Gary Neemann; and many good friends.

The family would like to thank all of the loving, caring people at Avera Oahe Manor. Calista always considered the Manor as her second home and the family is sure it was due to the wonderful care and friendship, she received from everyone there.

Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Calista's arrangements.