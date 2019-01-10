California Pacific Airlines has until Jan. 29 to submit plan to improve service for Pierre and Watertown

The future of airline service for Pierre and Watertown may be up in the air if the current provider doesn’t come up with an acceptable plan to remedy what’s become sketchy service to both communities for the past few months.

Pierre mayor Steve Harding says California Pacific Airlines has until January 29 to send the US Department of Transportation the company’s plan to improve its service to both communities.

Harding says both he and Watertown mayor Sarah Caron have talked with CP Air officials.

Harding says because the Essential Air Service contract is between CP Air and the USDOT, there’s little either city can do right now.

In December, California Pacific Airlines, formerly known as Aerodynamics, Incorporated or ADI, canceled more than 25 percent of its EAS flights in South Dakota.