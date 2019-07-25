California Murder Suspect Arrested in Pierre

A man wanted for murder in California was arrested at a residence on East Dakota Avenue in Pierre yesterday (Wed.).

Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Gary Bunt says 32-year-old Adam Renfroe of Brentwood, CA, was wanted for Murder and a Parole Violation.

The charges stem from an incident on July 12, 2019, at a Motel 6 in Concord, CA. Renfroe and another man allegedly shot and killed 36-year-old Daniel Schrader. Officials are still looking for 40-year-old Robert Brown, of Bay Point, CA.

Bunt says in this case, the US Marshals do not have to escort Renfroe back to California.

Bunt says the US Marshals Service is the oldest law enforcement agency in the country and has four offices in South Dakota.

He was transported to the Hughes County Jail and is awaiting extradition proceedings to California.