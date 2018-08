A 30-year-old North Hollywood, California, man has been indicted for Bank Fraud by a by a federal grand jury in South Dakota.

Jude Cooper pleaded not guilty to the Indictment. The Indictment alleges that in August 2015, Cooper submitted forged wired transfer requests to BankWest Inc. and requested that the funds be wired from a BankWest Inc. account to a Wells Fargo account.

Cooper was released on bond pending trial. A trial date has not been set.