Caldwell Wins Chamberlain Invitational

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Cameron Caldwell fired a 72 on Thursday to claim a 3 shot victory at the Chamberlain Invitational boys golf tournament golfed at the Chamberlain Country Club. The Chamberlain Cubs number 1 golers defeated Dalton Faenrich of Mobrige Pollock who came in with a 75. Steve Jensen of Mobridge Pollock had a 76 and Dayton Priebe of Chamberlain a 79 for the top 4 golfers. Sawyer Lee and Clay Ambach of the Pierre JV’s had rouonds of 92 and 95. CHAMBERLAIN INV 17

