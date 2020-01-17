Caldwell Seizes Stanley County School Geobee Title

6th grade student Trevor Caldwell, was the Stanley County School winner in the National Geographic GeoBee held January 8, 2020. Students in grades 4-8 competed for this title by answering a variety of geography questions. Trevor will take a qualifying test; up to 100 of the top scorers on that test in each state will then be eligible to compete in their state Bee on March 27, 2020.

The National Geographic Society provides an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for state winners to participate in the Bee national championship rounds May 17-21, 2020 The first-place national champion will receive a $50,000 college scholarship, a lifetime membership in the Society, including a subscription to National Geographic magazine, and an all-expense paid trip to the Galapagos Islands.