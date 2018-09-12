Caldwell Notches Another Golf Win for Chamberlain

WINNER, S.D. — Parkston shot a 352 to run away with team honors at the Winner Invitational boys’ golf tournament, held Tuesday. Mobridge-Pollock was second, 36 strokes back of the Trojans. Chamberlain’s Cameron Caldwell shot a 83 for medalist honors, three strokes ahead of Parkston’s Quinn Bormann. Parkston’s Braden Bruening was third at 87.

TEAM SCORES: Parkston 352, Mobridge-Pollock 388, Chamberlain 392, Pierre Green 403, Pierre White 430, Todd County 436

TOP 10: 1, Cameron Caldwell, Chamberlain 83; 2, Quinn Bormann, Parkston 86; 3, Braden Bruening, Parkston 87; 4, Noah Fried, Mobridge-Pollock 88; 5, Tyler Wright, St. Francis 88; 6, Carter Kalda, Parkston 89; 7, Kaleb Weber, Parkston 90; 8, Payton Koehn, Parkston 90; 9, Bryce Hammer, Todd County 91; 10, Matt Ehler, Parkston 91