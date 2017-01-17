CACS Wants You To Make It Thru “Blue Monday”

PIERRE SD - Mary Turner of Capital Area Counseling Services spoke with KGFX Morning show host Scott Lane about “Blue Monday” on Monday morning. With the holidays being over the third Monday in January is supposedly the gloomiest day of the year as people come down from holiday-highs and look towards the distant light of summer.

Regardless of the time frame or day major risk factors for mental ill-health (poverty, trauma, loneliness, ongoing stress and physical ill-health) are not confined to one month, let alone one day. Mary talks about ways to get over the “Blue Monday” feeling. Capital Area Counseling Services is available at 224-5811