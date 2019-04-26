Byers to Compete for USD Track and Cross Country

VERMILLION, S.D. – Chamberlain track and cross country standout Ella Byers is one of the latest recruits to compete for the University of South Dakota Track and Field and Cross Country programs according to USD head coach Lucky Huber. Byers is a two-time South Dakota Class A Cross Country champion in 2015 and again last fall. She was named the 2015-16 South Dakota Gatorade Runner of the Year following her freshman campaign. Byers is a two-time All-American and has placed in seven events at the South Dakota Class A Track and Field Championships during her career. Byers was one of 11 athletes named who will compete in the USD Track and Field and Cross Country program.