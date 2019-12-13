Businesses, individuals honored at Pierre Area Chamber annual celebration

Several businesses and individuals were recognized last night (Thurs.) during the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration.

Honors went to:

2019 Family Business of the Year presented by the Prairie Family Business Association to Peterson Motors

2019 Ambassador of the Year to Stephanie Odden with Black Hills Federal Credit Union

2019 Outstanding Hospitality Award to Dawn Hill and Leah Svendsen with the state’s Christmas at the Capitol event

2019 Pierre Pride Award to Deseree Corrales for her work establishing the Community Orchard

2019 Chamber Member of the Year Award to Dairy Queen

2019 Farmer/rancher of the Year– Tyler Stoeser

Chamber President for 2019 Jennifer Anderson was also recognized for her year of service. The 2020 board president is Meredith Lee-Roebuck.