Businesses, individuals honored at Pierre Area Chamber annual celebration
Several businesses and individuals were recognized last night (Thurs.) during the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Celebration.
Honors went to:
- 2019 Family Business of the Year presented by the Prairie Family Business Association to Peterson Motors
- 2019 Ambassador of the Year to Stephanie Odden with Black Hills Federal Credit Union
- 2019 Outstanding Hospitality Award to Dawn Hill and Leah Svendsen with the state’s Christmas at the Capitol event
- 2019 Pierre Pride Award to Deseree Corrales for her work establishing the Community Orchard
- 2019 Chamber Member of the Year Award to Dairy Queen
- 2019 Farmer/rancher of the Year– Tyler Stoeser
Chamber President for 2019 Jennifer Anderson was also recognized for her year of service. The 2020 board president is Meredith Lee-Roebuck.