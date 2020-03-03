Businesses at risk for cyberattack but take few precautions

NEW YORK (AP) — Although businesses are increasingly at risk for cyberattacks on their smartphones and tablets, many aren’t taking steps to protect mobile devices. That’s one of the conclusions of a report on mobile security released last week by Verizon, which found that nearly 40% of companies had their mobile security compromised, up from 33% in 2019. Forty-three percent of the companies surveyed said they sacrificed security while owners and managers focused on other concerns. A big threat to cybersecurity comes from free public WiFi services like those offered by coffee shops. A fifth of the organizations that reported they suffered mobile device attacks said unapproved or insecure WiFi services were used.