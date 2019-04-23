Bush’s Landing Lakeside Use Area in Sully County closed

A lakeside use area in Sully County has been closed until the road leading to the area is fixed.

South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks reports high water washed out the road into Bush’s Landing Lakeside Use Area. The area will remain closed until the road can be repaired.

For more information call West Whitlock Recreation Area at 605.765.9410.

A complete list of Game, Fish and Parks’ flood-related closures can be found at https://gfp.sd.gov/pages/2019-flood-closures/.