Bush’s Landing Access Road to Open Late Friday

The Bush’s Landing access road and boat ramp is planned to be open for use by the end of the working day today (May 15).

Sully County, Sunset Resort, local volunteers and the Department of Game, Fish and Parks worked together to shape, replace culverts and add gravel to the portion of road leading into Bush’s Landing Lakeside Use Area from Sunset Lodge. Hill slides in the area made the access road impassable.

A contractor with an excavator is scheduled to clear silt from the boat ramp today, making the area useable for the boating public.

The opening comes in time for GFP’s annual Free Fishing and Open House weekend at parks. This weekend, May 15-17, all users can take advantage of free park entrance and free fishing statewide. Fishing regulations and limits as well as camping fees still apply.

Camping reservations are still available for Open House Weekend in many parks. Make reservations online at campsd.com or by calling 1.800.710.CAMP.