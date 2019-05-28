Burton Lounsberry 1936 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – Burton Lounsbury, 82, of Ft.Pierre, died Sunday, May 26th at Avera Mckennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Services will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11:00am at Isburg Funeral Chapel with visitation one hour prior to service. Burial will be at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Ft. Pierre, SD.

Burt was born in Huron, SD, to Ivan and Hertha Lounsbury, on August 14th 1936. He grew up in Huron and attended school there. He continued to West River Trade school in Rapid City where he learned his Auto Body Repair skills. Burt enlisted in the US Marines but was medically discharged. Burt married Delores Lucille Nelson on September 6th 1956 in Pipestone, MN. Together they had three sons, Wayne Ivan, Burton Charles, and Bruce Allen.

Burt’s career took him to many places, in between body shop jobs, he drove truck. As a body man he worked in Huron, Lead/Deadwood and at Holst Motors in Pierre before settling in at Harding Motors, also in Pierre as the body shop manager, for close to 28 years. He continued that same role when Capital Motors came to town. In 1988 he started Quality Body Shop in Pierre and two of his fellow employees joined him. After that he worked at the state shop until he retired.

In 1998 he bought a farm in Woonsocket/Alpena area, where they lived until 2005. While at the farm Burt continued doing body work repairing and painting tractors and cars for friends, neighbors and grandchildren. Burt loved animals he always had dogs and cats in town, but on the farm he enjoyed having a cow, a pig, turkeys, chickens and a couple goats. The animals loved him!

Burt has many interests, watching NFL Football and Nascar on TV, collecting coins, going to auctions. When the boys were young they traveled every weekend to moto-cross races across the state. They would also take part in demolition derbies and stock car racing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; he was very close and proud of the three that lived here. Burt enjoyed a good cigar.

He is survived by his wife, Delores, Blunt, SD, children; Wayne (Tami), Williston, ND, Burt Jr. (Sandy), Los Lunas, NM and Bruce (Brenda), Ft. Pierre, Grandchildren; Michelle Blake (Michael), Chuck Lounsbury (Julie), Julia Garcia (Jacob), Jessica Lounsbury, Brandon Lounsbury (Jamie), Amanda Lounsbury, and two step grandkids; Zach and Caleb Ingraham. He is also survived by great grandchildren; Tori and Sophia Blake, Isabella and Adalynn Lounsbury, Madison and Damacio Garcia, Jemma Lounsbury, Kaleb, Emily and Madison Lounsbury, Ryan, Gavin Brandon and Miya Ingraham, Cash and Cameron Ingraham.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ivan and Hertha Lounsbury.

