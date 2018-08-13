Burton Baloun 1932 – 2018

HIGHMORE, SD – Burton Baloun, 85, of Highmore, passed away Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at the Faulkton Area Medical Center surrounded by his family and siblings.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, August 11, 2018 at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Faulkton, with Father Christopher Hughes presiding. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery, Seneca. A rosary service will be 7:00 p.m., Friday, August 10, 2018 at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.

Burton R. Baloun was born September 29, 1932 to Raymond and Alice (Ellenbecker) Baloun at the midway home in Highmore, SD. He attended Rice Lake Country School, having to get there either by his horse, Daisy, or his Doodle Bug. Burton graduated from Highmore High School in 1950.

Following his education, Burton went to work on the family farm, and in his spare time he would attend dances in the area communities. While attending one of those dances, he met the love of his life, Mary Ann Zens. They were married September 15, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Zell, SD.

Together they made their home at the Leo Mertz place south of Seneca for two years before moving further south to the Mule Ranch, where he remained until the time of his passing. Throughout the years, Burton and MaryAnn enjoyed their time attending dances and traveling. They were blessed to see 48 states.

Burton will be remembered for his love of the land and the hard worker he was. Aside from doing his own work he did much custom work for friends and neighbors. He loved to race the kids home from church on Sunday mornings so everyone could get to work! He also had a love of tractors, trading vehicles and helping others trade vehicles. When meeting him at any event, you could guarantee Burton would ask you about your vehicle and what kind of mileage it got. Later in life when Burton retired, he never truly gave agriculture up. One could always find him attending area sale barns during sales, especially family bull sales.

Burton’s life will be cherished by his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann Baloun of Highmore; children: Perry (Bernadette) Baloun, Highmore, Pat Baloun, Aberdeen and Pamela (Mark) Edgar, Rockham; grandchildren: Cody (Beth) Baloun, Dawn (Tate) Switzer, Melissa (Brandon) Burgad, Derek (Caitlyn) Edgar, Brock (Brooke) Edgar, Brady (Hannah) Edgar, and Chloe Edgar; great grandchildren: Cole, Wyatt, and Chase Baloun, Koen and Tegan Switzer, Bryley, Avery, and Baelyn Burgad, Titus and Kimber Edgar, Jace, Gage, Shae and Kade Edgar, and Zeke and Jax Edgar; siblings: Darwin Baloun, Virginia Wieseler, Donna Jean (Arnie) Gutenkauf, Carol Ann Myler, and Richard (Carol) Baloun; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Zens and Sharon Baloun; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Alice Baloun; daughter, Patrice Baloun; granddaughter, Briana Baloun; nephew, Shane Gutenkauf; and brothers-in-law: Robert Wieseler, Dick Myler, Edmund, Hugh, and Eugene Zens.

Now we must all wonder, who is going to tell us when it is going to rain! Rest peacefully Burton.

Luce Funeral Home of Faulkton has been entrusted with Burton’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)