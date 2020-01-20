Bureau of Land Management Taking Steps to Improve Grazing

The Bureau of Land Management recently announced it’s preparing an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) on new grazing regulations. The bureau’s Notice of Intent will appear this week in the Federal Register on January 21st. A public comment period is now open and in-person meetings will be held across the western U.S. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s Federal Lands Committee and the PLC’s Grazing Regulations Working Group both call this a “once-in-a-generation opportunity for BLM permittees to set the record straight.” The groups say they’ve endured Bruce Babbitt’s “Range Reform” for more than 25 years, with the land, native grasses, and local ranching families suffering as a result. The groups both say this is a great first step to righting that wrong and can’t emphasize enough how important it is for ranchers to submit comments and participate in the meetings. More information can be found on the BLM website.