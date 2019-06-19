Burdick, King Named Track Athletes of the Year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – South Dakota State seniors Kyle Burdick and Rachel King are both named The Summit League’s Track Athletes of the Year on Wednesday morning. The Jackrabbit duo is the second set of Summit League track athletes honored from the same school in the same outdoor season since the inception of the award in 2010. For King, she becomes the first female Jackrabbit to win a Summit League outdoor post-season and championship award (Track Athlete of the Year, Championship Most Outstanding Performer in 2019). He has competed in both of those events at the west prelims the past three seasons, moving onto the NCAA national championship in 2017 to run a 13th-place performance (3:43.78). SDSU has also had a pair of track athletes accomplish the feat indoors, back in 2017 when Joel Reichow and King were honored, and twice in cross country, with Reichow and Emily Donnay in 2016 and Chase Cayo and King in 2017.

(More information at www.gojacks.com)