Burchill Inducted into State USA Softball Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Pierre’s John Burchill was recently inducted into the South Dakota USA Softball Hall of Fame in ceremonies held Saturday in Sioux Falls. Burchill who was a standout fast-pitch softball pitcher for Pierre in the late 70’s and continued to pitch and play into the early 1990’s was one of four men inducted into the Hall of Fame. He was joined by Mike Timmerman, Bruce Ferrie and Randy Roseboom. The Induction ceremonies were held at the Holiday Inn City Centre in Sioux Falls.

(Photo Courtesy of USA Softball)