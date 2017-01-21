Bullard Second in All Around at Gym O Rama

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored 133.850 but finished 4th in the 5 team Rapid City Gum o Rama Saturday. Dickinson, N.D. won the event with a 144.75. Rapid City Stevens and Aberdeen Central finished second and third in the team standings ahead of the Lady Govs. Pierre’s Sophi Bullard finished 2nd in the All Aroun35.875d completion with a score of 35.875. Meg Erwin was 10th with a score of 32.750 and Elise Carda was 11th with a score of 32.200. Ayanna Fossum of Dickinson won the All Around with a score of 38.025.

2017 Gym-O-Rama results