Buffalos Win First Round JC Inv. Contest

MURDO, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalos held off Lyman 62-59 win in the opening game of the the Jones County Invitational Thursday in Murdo. The Buffaloes were led by Damon Hoftiezer’s 29 points and 10 rebounds. Micaiah Hauser had 12 points and five assists. For Lyman, Jesse Schindler had 19 points and 12 rebounds, while Ty Schindler and Tate Wagner each had 11 points. Stanley County was 23-for-56 shooting and 17-for-27 on free throws. Stanley County had 15 turnovers, while Lyman committed 11 and the Buffaloes outrebounded the Raiders 40-30. Stanley County heads to today’s semifinals to take on Colome at 6:30 p.m. Lyman plays Bennett County in a consolation semi final game at 1 pm on Friday.