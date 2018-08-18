Buffalo’s on Short End of Score in Season Opener

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. – The game started well for Stanley County as they scored first to take a 7-0 lead. But Mount Vernon-Plankinton scored the games next 40 points as they downed the buffalo’s 40-7 in the season opener for both teams Friday night in Mount Vernon. Jesse Hastings rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown and Weston Tobin added 99 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns for Mount Vernon-Plankinton. Hayden Haak added a touchdown pass as well. Dylan Gabriel rushed for 81 yards including a 31 yard touchdown run to lead Stanley County. Riley Hannum threw for 50 yards as the Buffalos fell to 0 and 1 to start the season. Stanley County is on the road again next Friday when the travel to Winner.