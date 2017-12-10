  • Home > 
Buffalos Have Tough Day at Burke Gregory Inv.

December 10, 2017
By: Rod Fisher (trackwrestling.com)

 

GREGORY, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo wrestling team had a tough day Saturday at the Burke-Gregory Invitational with a 10th place finish in the 13 team field. Stanley County scored 59.5 points and had 4 place winners in the tournament. Winner won the team title with a 255.5 finished 56 points better than runner up Bon Homme-Scotland-Avon. Luke Henninger had the highest finish for the Buffalos with a runnerup finish at 126 lbs. Dylan Hayes was 4th at 220 while Logan Kennedy had a 5th place finish at 160 and Trevor Hayes eas 6th also wrestling at 220.

Burke/Gregory 2017 Results for Stanley County
106 – Trey Frost (4-6) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Issac Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 7-3 won by fall over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 4-6 (Fall 5:41)
Cons. Round 1 – Trey Frost (Stanley County) 4-6 won by fall over Zander Bowman (Cheyenne Eagle Butte/Dupree) 0-2 (Fall 3:25)
Cons. Round 2 – Jonathan Lewis (Custer/Edgemont) 6-5 won by major decision over Trey Frost (Stanley County) 4-6 (MD 8-0)

126 – Luke Heninger (8-1) placed 2nd and scored 23.50 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 8-1 won by fall over Apollo Weddell (Andes Central/Dakota Christian) 0-4 (Fall 1:04)
Quarterfinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 8-1 won by fall over Zac Sayler (Marion/Freeman) 1-4 (Fall 1:01)
Semifinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 8-1 won by tech fall over Jacob Denton (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 4-6 (TF-1.5 1:51 (18-3))
1st Place Match – Wyatt Turnquist (Winner) 7-0 won by decision over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 8-1 (Dec 10-5)

132 – Levi Stover (0-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 – Clay Olinger (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket) 3-4 won by fall over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 0-2 (Fall 3:15)
Cons. Round 1 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 4-4 won by decision over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 0-2 (Dec 8-2)

132 – Caven Holley (4-4) place is unknown and scored 1.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 4-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 5-1 won by fall over Caven Holley (Stanley County) 4-4 (Fall 0:33)
Cons. Round 2 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 4-4 won by decision over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 0-2 (Dec 8-2)
Cons. Round 3 – Riley Shippy (Winner) 3-3 won by decision over Caven Holley (Stanley County) 4-4 (Dec 8-6)

138 – JD Carter (6-3) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) 6-1 won by decision over JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-3 (Dec 4-2)
Cons. Round 2 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-3 won by fall over Quinten Christensen (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket) 2-5 (Fall 0:58)
Cons. Round 3 – Frank Even (Burke/Gregory) 5-3 won by injury default over JD Carter (Stanley County) 6-3 (Inj. 0:00)

145 – Reid Wieczorek (6-4) place is unknown and scored 1.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 6-4 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Zach Johnson (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 9-3 won by fall over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 6-4 (Fall 4:18)
Cons. Round 2 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 6-4 won by decision over Jacob Hoffer (Lyman) 2-5 (Dec 3-2)
Cons. Round 3 – Riley Hellmann (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 5-5 won by decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 6-4 (Dec 7-4)

160 – Logan Kennedy (7-6) placed 5th and scored 14.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Hunter Stambach (Cheyenne Eagle Butte/Dupree) 2-2 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 7-6 (Fall 4:37)
Cons. Round 1 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 7-6 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 2 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 7-6 won by fall over Taron Serr (Burke/Gregory) 2-5 (Fall 0:36)
Cons. Round 3 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 7-6 won by fall over Owen Duffy (Winner) 2-4 (Fall 2:44)
Cons. Semi – Micaiah Grace (Custer/Edgemont) 6-1 won by major decision over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 7-6 (MD 10-0)
5th Place Match – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 7-6 won by forfeit over Ben Slaymaker (West Holt) 5-3 (For.)

220 – Trevor Hayes (1-3) placed 6th.
Champ. Round 1 – Trevor Hayes (Stanley County) 1-3 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Trevor Hayes (Stanley County) 1-3 won by fall over Devin Vietor (Marion/Freeman) 2-7 (Fall 0:55)
Semifinal – Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 7-4 won by fall over Trevor Hayes (Stanley County) 1-3 (Fall 0:40)
Cons. Semi – Henry Eichstadt (Wolsey-Wessington) 3-1 won by fall over Trevor Hayes (Stanley County) 1-3 (Fall 2:14)
5th Place Match – Collin Schmiedt (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket) 4-5 won by fall over Trevor Hayes (Stanley County) 1-3 (Fall 4:03)

220 – Dylan Endres (2-2) placed 4th and scored 14.00 team points.
Champ. Round 1 – Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Micah DeBoer (Bon Homme/Scotland/Avon) 7-4 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 2-2 (Fall 1:11)
Cons. Round 2 – Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 2-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 2-2 won by fall over Devin Vietor (Marion/Freeman) 2-7 (Fall 0:19)
Cons. Semi – Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 2-2 won by fall over Collin Schmiedt (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket) 4-5 (Fall 0:26)
3rd Place Match – Henry Eichstadt (Wolsey-Wessington) 3-1 won by fall over Dylan Endres (Stanley County) 2-2 (Fall 0:33)

220 – Sydney Tubbs (0-2) place is unknown.
Champ. Round 1 – Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Quarterfinal – Collin Schmiedt (Wessington Springs/Woonsocket) 4-5 won by fall over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 0-2 (Fall 1:41)
Cons. Round 2 – Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 0-2 received a bye () (Bye)
Cons. Round 3 – Henry Eichstadt (Wolsey-Wessington) 3-1 won by fall over Sydney Tubbs (Stanley County) 0-2 (Fall 0:35)


