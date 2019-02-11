Buffalos Have Strong Showing at Howard

HOWARD, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo wrestling team finished 4th Saturday at the Holland Invitational hosted by Howard. The Buffalos scored 131. Class B’s top ranked Canton won the meet with a 240.5 ahead of runner-up Howard and third place finisher Parker. The Buffalos had 9 wrestlers place in the tournament with J.D. Carter at 138 and Dylan Endres at 285 getting to the championship match before finishing runner-up. Other place winners for Stanley County were Trey Frost, 3rd at 120. Levi Stover, 4th at 132. Caven Holley, 3rd at 145. Isaac Cliff, 4th at 160. Reid Wieczorek, 3rd at 170. Nathaniel Nelson, 4th at 195 and Sydney Tubbs, 4th at 220. All of the results from the Holland Invitational can be found on the trackwrestling website. Next up for Stanley County is the Region 4B state qualifying meet Saturday at Parkview Gym in Ft. Pierre.