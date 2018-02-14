Buffalos Drop Road Game in Mobridge

MOBRIDGE, S.D. – Mobridge Pollock pulled off an upset on Tuesday night as they downed Stanley County 57-53 in Mobridge. The Tigers raced out to a 19-9 first quarter lead and never trailed in the game as they won for the 5th time this season. Braxton Albers led 4 double figure scorers with 19 points for Mobridge Pollock. Tom Zott added 13 and Caden Halsey had 11 while Reeser Cerney contributed 10. Stanley County was led by Brady Hoftiezer with 18 points and Joey Fischer added 18 points and team leading 7 rebounds. The Buffalos lost for the 8th time this season with 11 wins. Stanley County closes out the season on Monday with a matchup against Miller. Mobridge Pollock travels to Miller on Friday.