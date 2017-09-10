Buffalos Cruise to Friday Night Win

CUSTER, S.D. — The Stanley County Buffaloes executed a near perfect ball control offense in cruising to a 35-7 win at Custer Friday night. All five Buffalo scoring drives covered at least eight plays and took at least four and a half minutes off the clock. The defense did their part as well, limiting the Wildcats to under 160 total yards, much of which came on a late scoring drive after the Buffs had built a 35-0 lead. Dylan Gabriel ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns, while Riley Hannum threw scoring passes of eight yards to Connor Kroll and 31 yards to JD Carter. Reid Wieczorek capped the Buffalo scoring with a 21-yard scamper. Stanley County improves to 3-1 with the win as they enter Homecoming week with a match-up against Mobridge-Pollock up next on Friday night.