Buffalos Can’s Stop MVP

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. – The Stanley County Buffalo football team could not keep Mount Vernon-Plankinton’s Jesse Hastings in check on Friday night. Hastings, a North Dakota State football recruit, rushed for 190 yards and was involved with 7 touchdowns MVP put on the board in a 50-7 rout of Stanley County. Dylan Gabriel had a good night on the ground for the Buffalos with 147 yards and scored the only touchdown Stanley County put on the board. Gabriel also intercepted a pass as Stanley County fell to 3 and 4 on the season as they enter their bye week next week.