Buffalo’s 8th at Holland Invitational WrestlingTourney

HOWARD, S.D. – Stanley County scored 71 points to finish 8th in the 14 team Holland Invitational in Howard. Canton scored 197 to win the team title. Canton finished 40 points ahead of runner up and top rated Beresford/Alcester-Hudson. The Buffalos did not have any individual champions but they did have two runnerups. Luke Henniger at 126 and Jack Whaley at 182 got to the championship match before losing. Chad Whitley was the only other place winner for the Buffalos as he finished 4th at 152. The Buffalos travel to Rapid City to compete in the Region 4B meet on Saturday.

Holland Invitational Results for Stanley County

106 – Levi Stover (14-18) place is unknown and scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 14-18 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Faulkton) 17-15 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Seth Peterson (Canton) 25-5 won by tech fall over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 14-18 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-0))

Cons. Round 2 – Levi Stover (Stanley County) 14-18 won by decision over Brayden Schlachter (Potter County) 11-26 (Dec 8-4)

Cons. Round 3 – Cecil Gylfe (Elk Point/Jefferson) 7-5 won by fall over Levi Stover (Stanley County) 14-18 (Fall 0:51)

120 – Forfeit Forfeit (7-11) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Forfeit Forfeit (Stanley County) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Zak Fowler (Elk Point/Jefferson) 28-7 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Stanley County) 7-11 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 – Forfeit Forfeit (Stanley County) 7-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Tate Schulte (Faulkton) 23-19 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Stanley County) 7-11 (For.)

126 – Luke Heninger (21-2) placed 2nd and scored 16.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 21-2 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 21-2 won by decision over Hunter Borah (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 19-10 (Dec 12-5)

Semifinal – Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 21-2 won by decision over Chance Stuwe (Potter County) 23-10 (Dec 3-2)

1st Place Match – Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 37-2 won by injury default over Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 21-2 (Inj. 0:00)

132 – Caven Holley (9-9) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 9-9 won by fall over Kyle Lemme (Marion-Freeman) 1-24 (Fall 3:12)

Quarterfinal – Scott Peterson (Canton) 34-10 won by fall over Caven Holley (Stanley County) 9-9 (Fall 2:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 9-9 won by fall over Kyle Buseman (Parker) 3-9 (Fall 4:00)

Cons. Round 3 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 9-9 won by injury default over JD Carter (Stanley County) 18-10 (Inj. 0:00)

Cons. Semi – Travis Leber (Parker) 34-18 won by fall over Caven Holley (Stanley County) 9-9 (Fall 4:58)

132 – JD Carter (18-10) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 18-10 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Deuel) 8-18 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Isaac Feldhaus (Howard) 19-16 won by fall over JD Carter (Stanley County) 18-10 (Fall 3:23)

Cons. Round 2 – JD Carter (Stanley County) 18-10 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Sioux Valley) 9-19 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Caven Holley (Stanley County) 9-9 won by injury default over JD Carter (Stanley County) 18-10 (Inj. 0:00)

138 – Reid Wieczorek (9-15) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 9-15 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Lucas Smith (Potter County) 37-3 won by tech fall over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 9-15 (TF-1.5 4:00 (25-10))

Cons. Round 2 – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 9-15 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Groton) 13-14 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Trevor Stene (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 24-13 won by major decision over Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 9-15 (MD 9-0)

145 – Colton Hedman (15-14) place is unknown and scored 7.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 15-14 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Parker) 1-9 (For.)

Quarterfinal – Kaden Laubach (Canton) 29-13 won by fall over Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 15-14 (Fall 4:31)

Cons. Round 2 – Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 15-14 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Sioux Valley) 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Austin Hofer (Marion-Freeman) 11-23 won by major decision over Colton Hedman (Stanley County) 15-14 (MD 11-3)

145 – Logan Kennedy (11-19) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 11-19 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Gannon Martinmaas (Faulkton) 34-7 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 11-19 (Fall 0:51)

Cons. Round 2 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 11-19 won by fall over Loren Schabot (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 8-27 (Fall 1:29)

Cons. Round 3 – Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 11-19 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit () 1-1 (For.)

Cons. Semi – Kaden Laubach (Canton) 29-13 won by fall over Logan Kennedy (Stanley County) 11-19 (Fall 2:56)

152 – Chad Whitley II (13-5) placed 4th and scored 11.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Kyle Laubach (Canton) 32-15 won by fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 13-5 (Fall 3:46)

Cons. Round 2 – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 13-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 13-5 won by fall over Connor Koppman (Marion-Freeman) 2-16 (Fall 0:23)

Cons. Semi – Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 13-5 won by fall over Ethan Marx (Elk Point/Jefferson) 21-12 (Fall 1:33)

3rd Place Match – Kyle Laubach (Canton) 32-15 won by fall over Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 13-5 (Fall 1:35)

170 – Jayden Face (8-17) place is unknown and scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jayden Face (Stanley County) 8-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Clayton Smith (Marion-Freeman) 13-24 won by fall over Jayden Face (Stanley County) 8-17 (Fall 1:25)

Cons. Round 2 – Jayden Face (Stanley County) 8-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 – Jayden Face (Stanley County) 8-17 won by forfeit over Forfeit Forfeit (Elk Point/Jefferson) 21-8 (For.)

Cons. Semi – Alex Martinez (Potter County) 31-17 won by fall over Jayden Face (Stanley County) 8-17 (Fall 1:42)

182 – Jack Whaley (25-5) placed 2nd and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 25-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 25-5 won by fall over Caleb Long (Potter County) 5-19 (Fall 0:31)

Semifinal – Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 25-5 won in tie breaker – 1 over EJ Leetch (Howard) 27-9 (TB-1 3-2)

1st Place Match – Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 38-0 won by injury default over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 25-5 (Inj. 0:00)