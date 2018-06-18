Buffalo in the Dakotas Covered in Book

UNDATED (AP) – A new book detailing the history of the American buffalo is telling the story of the last great bison hunt and efforts to restore the animal from the brink of extinction. “Buffalo Heartbeats Across the Plains” was released this month by North Dakota author Francie Berg. It serves as an in-depth companion to her book last year that guided people to historic buffalo sites. Berg says her new book is for people who want to “dig a little deeper into the buffalo story.” It centers on 10 sites throughout western North Dakota and South Dakota that were teeming with bison until 19th century hunters drove the animals close to extinction. The National Bison Association says North America currently has nearly 400,000 bison, up from only a few hundred in the 1800s.