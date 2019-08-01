Buchholtz represents South Dakota and Pierre at Boys Nation

South Dakota High School students Isaac Buchholtz, Pierre; Kaytlyn Hilligas, Harrisburg; Alexandra Licht, Rapid City; and Caleb Weiland, Beresford (pictured above with Senator John Thune) arrived at Boys Nation in Marymount University, Arlington, Virginia, on Friday, July 19th, and Girls Nation in Washington D.C. on Saturday, July 20th. Each delegate was selected from The American Legion Boys State and American Legion Auxiliary Girls State of South Dakota, to The American Legion Boys Nation and American Legion Auxiliary Girls Nation programs.

Two representatives from 49 Boys State programs represent their state at Boys Nation in Washington D.C., where the young leaders receive education on the structure and function of federal government. Likewise, two representatives from each of the 50 Girls State programs represent their states at Girls Nation in Washington D.C. to receive the same instruction on government function.

The first Boys Nation – then called Boys Forum of National Government – convened at American University in Washington D.C. August 1946. The 1946 American Legion National Convention adopted the event as an official youth activity. Three years later, it became American Legion Boys Nation. The first Girls Nation was held in 1947 and provides young women with first-hand experience and practical insight experience into how the federal government works.

Representatives from both Boys and Girls Nation learn the proper method of handling bills, according to U.S. Senate rules. Participation in the political process is emphasized throughout the week, including organization of party conventions, and electing a president and vice president.

The week of government training also includes lectures, forums and visits to federal agencies, institutions, memorials and historical sites. On Capitol Hill, the future leaders meet with elected officials from their home states. In the end, the representatives leave our Nation’s Capital with a better understanding of how the U.S. government operates and their role as citizens.